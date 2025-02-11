Ousmane Dembele News: Brace in win

Dembele scored two goals to go with seven shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Brest.

Dembele was at his brilliant best during Tuesday's win, scoring a brace and providing threat every time he got on the ball. The forward is one of the most in-form players in the world and is seemingly scoring for fun in all competitions. He should continue to be one of the top players in France if he can stay fit.