Ousmane Dembele News: Scores again in victory

Dembele scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Marseille.

Dembele keeps finding the net and the Classique against Marseille was no exception. The French forward is in the best form of his career and scored his 21st goal of the Ligue 1 season after a well-placed assist from Fabian Ruiz early in the match. The league's top scorer will join France for international duty before returning to face Saint-Etienne at Geoffroy-Guichard at the end of the month.