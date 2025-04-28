Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once Saturday

Schulte recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Schulte conceded one goal Saturday, a Josef Martinez strike in the 40th minute. Although he had a solid appearance and made five saves, it marked his sixth consecutive start conceding exactly one goal. He will look to break that streak Saturday versus Charlotte, a side which has scored 16 goals in 10 matches this season.