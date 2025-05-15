Patrick Schulte News: Concedes once Wednesday

Schulte had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against CF Montreal.

Schulte conceded one goal Wednesday, a Luca Petrasso strike in the 29th minute. He has now conceded at least once in nine consecutive starts and has made one or zero saves in five of those matches. Although Columbus is looking strong this season, Schulte has not had a great start to the campaign. He faces an important matchup Saturday versus rivals FC Cincinnati, a side which has scored 18 goals through 13 matches this season.