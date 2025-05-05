Patrick Schulte News: Concedes twice to Charlotte

Schulte registered one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win against Charlotte FC.

Schulte broke his streak of six straight matches conceding exactly one goal, as he conceded twice in Saturday's win over Charlotte. He's only kept two clean sheets through 10 starts this season, a slightly disappointing start to the campaign for the young keeper. He faces another difficult test Saturday at Philadelphia, a side which has scored 21 goals through 11 matches this season.