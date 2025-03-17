Fantasy Soccer
Paulo Dybala headshot

Paulo Dybala Injury: Diagnosed with fairly serious injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 6:05am

Dybala suffered a lesion of the semitendinosus tendon in his left thigh and will be out for about a month, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Dybala will skip at least a pair of games after the break depending on how the rehab goes. Matias Soule, Tommaso Baldanzi, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Stephan El Shaarawy will enjoy an uptick of minutes and touches while he recovers.

Paulo Dybala
Roma
