Paulo Dybala Injury: Diagnosed with fairly serious injury

Dybala suffered a lesion of the semitendinosus tendon in his left thigh and will be out for about a month, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Dybala will skip at least a pair of games after the break depending on how the rehab goes. Matias Soule, Tommaso Baldanzi, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Stephan El Shaarawy will enjoy an uptick of minutes and touches while he recovers.