Serie A Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Dec. 29, 30

Italian Serie A Best Bets

Fiorentina to beat Torino +110

Fiorentina have been one of the major stories in Serie A this year sitting in fifth entering the weekend. Vincenzo Italiano's side come into the match with three wins, a draw and a loss in their last five while Torino enter with two wins, two draws and a loss. While Torino are not a poor side by any means, Fiorentina hold the more impressive goal differential, +8 to -2 and have an impressive home record of five wins, two losses and a draw with one of the losses coming against Juventus. By comparison Torino have won just twice on the road with the wins being against bottom of the table Salernitana and mid table Lecce.

Giacomo Bonaventura's inclusion in Friday's lineup would boost my confidence in this bet, but I'm happy to take plus odds on Fiorentina at home. I also would expect this to be a lower scoring affair, so a longer shot parlay of Fiorentina to win plus Under 2.5 goals at +309 is also in play.

SGP: Inter Milan to beat Genoa + Over 1.5 goals = +103

Inter Milan have been my favorite team to bet this season because they are remarkably consistent and one of the best teams in Europe let alone in Italy. They're four points clear at the top of the table and I like them build on their point total this weekend by beating Genoa even being on the road. The moneyline odds aren't great, but adding in an over 1.5 goals gets us to just over even odds.

While Genoa don't give up a ton of goals, Inter score for fun with their 41 goals being the most in Serie A by 10 ahead of their Milan counterparts. Lautaro Martinez and his league leading 15 goals are questionable for Friday's match, but Marcus Thuram is tied for third in the league with seven goals and Marko Arnautovic (who would start if Martinez can't go) assisted last time out against Lecce. This exact bet has hit in 12 of Inter's 17 league matches as Inter have scored at least two goals themselves in six of their last seven.

Juventus vs. Roma Both Teams to Score = Yes +116

The perception of this match is that it'll be a defensive affair, but if you look at the numbers you may be surprised that these teams have combined for 56 goals this season. Both Jose Mourinho and Max Allegri do enjoy parking the bus and playing defensively, especially in big matches, but with Romelu Lukaku back for this match and hopeful inclusions of Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, I like both teams chances to find the back of the net. While I don't think this ends in a shootout, a 1-1 draw feels like a fair finish. It's hard to pick a winner in this match and it's also hard to find value for things like both teams to score no at -148, but if you think there's only one goal in this match +160 for under 1.5 goals is also a tempting bet.

