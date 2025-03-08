Pedro de la Vega Injury: Taken off early
De la Vega was forced off the field in the 35th minute of Saturday's match against LAFC due to an apparent injury.
De la Vega was forced off in the first half Saturday, taken off due to an apparent injury. This was his first start of the season, so it was a brutal way for it to end, as he only appeared off the bench in the opening two games of the season. He was replaced by Albert Rusnak.
