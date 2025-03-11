Pedro de la Vega Injury: Will be assessed later this week

De la Vega was forced off in Saturday's game against LAFC due to an injury and no update has been given ahead of Tuesday's CONCACAF clash with Cruz Azul. He will be assessed when the team returns, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, Niko Moreno reports for Pulso Sports.

De la Vega was forced off Saturday due to an injury and will miss Tuesday's CONCACAF match. The extent of his injury is still unclear and will be assessed when the team returns ahead of Saturday's game against St. Louis City. Jesus Ferreira is expected to start on the right wing in his absence.