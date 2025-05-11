Fantasy Soccer
Phil Foden headshot

Phil Foden News: Whips in seven crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Foden registered two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Southampton.

Foden was inserted back into the starting XI Saturday after coming off the bench in his past two outings, his first start since April 6. His effort was okay but only resulted in a draw, notching a chance created, two shtos and seven crosses. He was substituted off in the 76th minute, and City then looked to have a bit more attacking prowess, another fault in a season full of struggles for the attacker.

Phil Foden
Manchester City
