Philipp Hofmann News: Finally scores goal
Hofmann scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against FC Augsburg.
Hoffman had gone more than 10 appearances without a goal until finally getting one and breaking his drought in the category Saturday. With three goals this season, he is only one away from tying his previous season's scoring tally.
