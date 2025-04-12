Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Philipp Hofmann headshot

Philipp Hofmann News: Finally scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Hofmann scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against FC Augsburg.

Hoffman had gone more than 10 appearances without a goal until finally getting one and breaking his drought in the category Saturday. With three goals this season, he is only one away from tying his previous season's scoring tally.

Philipp Hofmann
VfL Bochum
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now