Przemyslaw Frankowski News: Joins Galatasaray on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Frankowski has joined Galatasaray on loan from Lens with a conditional obligation to buy, his parent club announced.

Frankowski requested a move to Turkey after three seasons with the club. He joins Galatasaray on loan until the end of the season with a conditional obligation to buy. The Polish midfielder has four goals, two assists, 78 crosses, and 20 chances created in 18 league appearances this season.

