Przemyslaw Frankowski News: Joins Galatasaray on loan
Frankowski has joined Galatasaray on loan from Lens with a conditional obligation to buy, his parent club announced.
Frankowski requested a move to Turkey after three seasons with the club. He joins Galatasaray on loan until the end of the season with a conditional obligation to buy. The Polish midfielder has four goals, two assists, 78 crosses, and 20 chances created in 18 league appearances this season.
