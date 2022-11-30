DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Poland

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Soccer series.

Wednesday's single-game slate at Yahoo features a match between Argentina and Poland with everything to play for in Group C. Argentina are heavy favorites but Poland lead the group by a point heading into the match.

2:00 pm: Poland vs. Argentina

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DFS Fantasy Soccer: Argentina vs. Poland Cheat Sheet

CASH GAME STRATEGY

I can't really make an argument for fading Lionel Messi ($33). He's expensive because he's going to be on the ball in attacking positions more than anyone else. He's coming off of an 18.30-point performance against Mexico, has the best goalscoring odds in the match at +100 and is over the majority if not all set pieces for Argentina. You simply can't fade him in cash games and the only move for tournaments is to not use him as your Superstar.

Robert Lewandowski (+32) is only a dollar cheaper, but he has significantly worse goalscoring odds at +300 and doesn't have the open-play creative upside of Messi. Lautaro Martinez ($18) is cheap for his +175 goal odds, making me prefer him to Angel Di Maria's +300 odds ($24) for the price savings. That said, Di Maria probably has a better floor and may even be more likely for a full 90, so if you can find the money for him, he's worth it in cash games.

The Argentina back line is a solid option to get cheaper players in with Messi, with my preferences being Marcos Acuna ($15) and Emiliano Martinez ($18). Poland's center-back pairing of Jakub Kiwior ($15) and Kamil Glik ($18) are options for those looking to get clearances, tackles and interceptions, but Wojciech Szczesny ($19) is a risky option due to the power of the Argentina attack, though he could see plenty of save chances.

TOURNAMENT STRATEGY

Fading Messi and Lewandowski is going to be the best way to the top as both should be the most popular players on the slate. To get different, all you have to do is not Superstar either of them, as they'll automatically plugged into that spot by spot. Lautaro Martinez's form is worrying, but if it pushes enough people away from him he makes for a nice play with the second-best goalscoring odds on the slate. If playing Lewandowski, stacking him with Matty Cash ($14) or Bartosz Bereszynski ($16) is a way to try and get a crossed assist with a goal from one of the full-backs.

Poland's Piotr Zielinski ($27) is a decent shout as no one will pay up for him rather than Messi or Lewandowski, with his +500 goal odds being difficult to overcome. That said, he plays in an advanced role and should be on set pieces other than penalties. The worry for him is playing time, as similar to club, he's often far from guaranteed 75 minutes in a match. Przemyslaw Frankowski ($13) is cheap and split set pieces with Zielinski last match.

For Argentina, if Julian Alvarez ($17) starts, he's too cheap for his +175 goalscoring odds, the same as Lautaro's, while Alexis Mac Allister ($17), Rodrigo De Paul ($20), or goal scorer from last match Enzo Fernandez ($19) are nice midfield differential options. To win some money, if you can find whoever will score in this match and Superstar them, assuming it isn't Messi, that could go a long way. There's a chance Messi will be given the Superstar by more than 50 percent of lineups, making a fade of him in that spot the best route to win some GPPs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ethan Sexton plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: esexton18.