Radu Dragusin headshot

Radu Dragusin Injury: Season likely over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Dragusin (knee) is likely done for the season due to an ACL injury, The Athletic reports.

Dragusin is expected to be done for the season after suffering an ACL injury against Elfsborg. It's yet another brutal injury for the Spurs backline, who have been riddled with injuries throughout the season. Dragusin finishes his first season in London with 24 appearances (21 starts) in all competitions.

Radu Dragusin
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
