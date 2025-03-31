Raoul Petretta News: Five tackles Saturday

Petretta recorded one cross (zero accurate) and five tackles in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Petretta made five tackles during Saturday's draw and kept a clean sheet against one of the top attacks in the league. The defender will hope to keep this going as Toronto look to build some defensive solidarity after some disappointing matches. Petretta should maintain a large role, as long as he can stay fit in a Toronto XI that is struggling to stay healthy.