Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Raoul Petretta headshot

Raoul Petretta News: Five tackles Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Petretta recorded one cross (zero accurate) and five tackles in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Petretta made five tackles during Saturday's draw and kept a clean sheet against one of the top attacks in the league. The defender will hope to keep this going as Toronto look to build some defensive solidarity after some disappointing matches. Petretta should maintain a large role, as long as he can stay fit in a Toronto XI that is struggling to stay healthy.

Raoul Petretta
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now