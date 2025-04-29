Razvan Marin News: Returns to the XI against Verona

Marin registered two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate), one clearance and two corners in Monday's 2-0 win against Verona.

Marin drew his first start since late February, getting the nod over Matteo Prati and Alessandro Deiola, had had a fine performance on offense. It remains to be seen whether this display will lead to more consistent minutes. He hadn't gotten any in three of the last seven games. He has launched three crosses in each of the last three tits (one accurate), adding three shots (two on target), two key passes and four corners.