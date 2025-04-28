Ricardo Pereira Injury: Forced off injured at halftime

Pereira (strain) was forced off at halftime in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Wolves due to a muscular injury, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said in a press conference, according to Leicestershire Live.

Pereira was unable to return for the second half in Saturday's game after suffering a muscle injury. It is currently unclear if the issue is a setback from his previous injury or a new one. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the problem and whether he will miss additional time. If the injury proves to be serious, James Justin is expected to replace him at right-back until he returns to full fitness.