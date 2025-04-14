Fantasy Soccer
Robin Koch headshot

Robin Koch News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Koch scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus FC Heidenheim.

Koch scored once while creating a chance during a comfortable rout against Heidenheim. The defender isn't a major offensive option for the most part, but he's still an excellent option in a solid defense. Still Koch will have limited upside in some tough matches to close the season.

Robin Koch
Eintracht Frankfurt
