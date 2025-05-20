Rodri Injury: Cleared for action

Rodri (knee) has been cleared for action and could be a bench inclusion against Bournemouth, accoridng to The Athletic.

Rodri is seeing yet another update just ahead of their match Tuesday, as the midfielder has reportedly been cleared for action and could see a spot on the side for their match against the Cherries. This is huge news for the club after their underwhelming season due to the absence of their star midfielder. This won't affect anything this season, but he could have a major impact in this summer's Club World Cup.