Rodri Injury: Managed with precaution

Rodri (knee) is being managed with precaution and will need medical clearance before being included in the match squad, coach Pep Guardiola said in a press conference. "We are really pleased that Rodri is back in the training sessions. The moment the physio and doctor says, 'Rodri can start to play minutes', and after that he will start to play minutes. But the doctors have to tell me. It was a difficult injury, seven to 11 months the doctors said, he feels really good every day making sessions and sessions, but we have to avoid making a step backwards or getting injured again. That's why you have to be careful. The important is one training session, another one, and every time he feels better and better. And when the doctor says Rodri is stable and he can start to play, after that he is going to come back."

