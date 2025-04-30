Rodri Injury: Training with teammates

Rodri (knee) was back on grass training with his teammates Wednesday, according to Sky Sports.

Rodri is seeing a critical update Wednesday, as the midfielder was able to join group training for the first time since tearing his ACL. This is an immaculate return for the Spaniard, as he is already training after only seven months out with a serious injury. However, he will likely still need a bit more time to return and will not be an option this campaign, possibly joining the team for the Club World Cup.