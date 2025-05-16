Fantasy Soccer
Rodri headshot

Rodri Injury: Will start once ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Rodri (knee) is expected to see minutes immediately once fit, accoridng to manager Pep Guardiola. "He is much, much better. I will speak to the doctors. When he is ready, he will start. We don't want to take a step back now."

Rodri is seeing another solid update as he works on his return from a torn ACL, as it was said that the midfielder is doing much better. That said, he will be expected to see minutes as soon as he is considered fit, likely to see his starting role immediately. However, his return is likely still a few weeks away, not making his comeback until the summer.

Rodri
Manchester City
More Stats & News
