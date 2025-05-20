Fantasy Soccer
Rodri headshot

Rodri News: Fit for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Rodri (knee) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Bournemouth.

Rodri is finally making his way back from a knee injury that plagued both him and the team's season, with the midfielder fit for the bench. This is huge news for the club, but it is uncertain if he will see time right away after the major injury. More importantly, this should open him up for a regular role in this summer's Club World Cup.

Rodri
Manchester City
More Stats & News
