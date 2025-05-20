Rodri News: Fit for bench
Rodri (knee) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Bournemouth.
Rodri is finally making his way back from a knee injury that plagued both him and the team's season, with the midfielder fit for the bench. This is huge news for the club, but it is uncertain if he will see time right away after the major injury. More importantly, this should open him up for a regular role in this summer's Club World Cup.
