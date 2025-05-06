Rodrygo Injury: Back in training

Rodrygo (illness) was included in training Tuesday ahead of Sunday's match against Barcelona, according to J.L. Calderon of Marca.

Rodrygo looks to have already recovered from the illness that kept him out over the weekend, as he was included in team training Tuesday. This is good news for the club as they eye Sunday's El Clasico. That said, he should be fit for the contest, likely to assume a starting spot right away after his absence.