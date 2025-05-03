Rodrygo Injury: Left out with fever

Rodrygo is out for Sunday's match against Celta Vigo due to a fever despite training normally Friday, accoridng to Pablo Polo of Marca.

Rodrygo was left off the squad list for Sunday's match, this coming as a bit of a surprise after he trained fully Friday. However, he has been dealing with a fever, with the club now appearing to take a cautious route to ensure they have a fully fit team. This will force a change while he is out, with Arda Guler or Brahim Diaz as possible replacements.