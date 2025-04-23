Romain Perraud News: Provides assist in win

Perraud assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 3-1 victory over Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Perraud notched his first assist of the season as he helped extend the lead in the 39th minute of the match. It marked only his second goal contribution of the season. Defensively, he registered three tackles and two clearances in the match.