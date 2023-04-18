Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32

Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
April 18, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Premier League Rankings series.

Welcome to RotoWire's weekly rankings for the official Fantasy Premier League game. The players for our rankings are pulled straight from the expected XIs found on our lineups page.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 32 Cheat Sheet

PLAYER RANKINGS

Overall RankFW RankMID RankDEF RankGK RankPlayerTeamMatchupPosPriceTSB%Pts
1 1  Mohamed SalahLIVLIV v. NFOM12.829.59.68
21   Gabriel JesusARSARS v. SOUF8.129.68.12
3 2  Gabriel MartinelliARSARS v. SOUM6.944.57.89
42   Diogo JotaLIVLIV v. NFOF8.70.87.77
5  1 Trent Alexander-ArnoldLIVLIV v. NFOD7.320.47.72
6 3  Cody GakpoLIVLIV v. NFOM7.64.27.60
7 4  Bukayo SakaARSARS v. SOUM8.640.57.58
8  2 Andrew RobertsonLIVLIV v. NFOD6.86.47.28
9 5  Martin OdegaardARSARS v. SOUM6.729.87.25
103   Alexander IsakNEWNEW v. TOTF6.76.46.68
11 6  James MaddisonLEILEI v. WOLM8.18.46.66
124   Carlos ViniciusFULFUL v. LEEF5.40.26.54
13 7  RodrigoLEELEE at FULM6.34.16.50
14 8  Son Heung-MinTOTTOT at NEWM11.66.76.50
15 9  Harry WilsonFULFUL v. LEEM5.70.16.42
165   Ollie WatkinsAVLAVL at BREF7.721.96.38
17 10  Said BenrahmaWHUWHU at BOUM5.51.16.35
18  3 Kieran TrippierNEWNEW v. TOTD6.267.76.32
19 11  Luis SinisterraLEELEE at FULM6.50.36.31
206   Harry KaneTOTTOT at NEWF11.738.86.27
21 12  Andreas PereiraFULFUL v. LEEM4.314.16.25
22  4 Kieran TierneyARSARS v. SOUD4.60.76.22
23  5 Junior FirpoLEELEE at FULD4.50.16.20
24 13  Jarrod BowenWHUWHU at BOUM8.03.56.16
25 14  Eberechi EzeCRYCRY v. EVEM5.55.46.11
26 15  WillianFULFUL v. LEEM5.50.36.10
27  6 Pedro PorroTOTTOT at NEWD4.81.16.03
287   Ivan ToneyBREBRE v. AVLF7.735.76.03
29  7 Ivan PerisicTOTTOT at NEWD5.316.26.02
30 16  Jack HarrisonLEELEE at FULM5.72.85.97
31 17  Demarai GrayEVEEVE at CRYM5.20.65.94
32  8 Alex MorenoAVLAVL at BRED4.52.25.92
33  9 Virgil van DijkLIVLIV v. NFOD6.511.75.90
34 18  Emiliano BuendiaAVLAVL at BREM5.71.15.90
35 19  Michael OliseCRYCRY v. EVEM5.53.55.81
368   Michail AntonioWHUWHU at BOUF7.01.45.80
37 20  Hwang Hee-ChanWOLWOL at LEIM5.70.25.74
38 21  Dejan KulusevskiTOTTOT at NEWM7.83.95.73
39 22  Jacob RamseyAVLAVL at BREM5.21.35.66
40  10 Ben WhiteARSARS v. SOUD4.915.95.65
41   1AlissonLIVLIV v. NFOG5.414.85.63
42  11 Aaron CresswellWHUWHU at BOUD4.71.35.61
439   Dominic SolankeBOUBOU v. WHUF5.52.85.61
44  12 Ibrahima KonateLIVLIV v. NFOD4.80.95.58
45  13 GabrielARSARS v. SOUD5.316.25.58
46 23  Pablo SarabiaWOLWOL at LEIM5.20.15.53
47 24  Miguel AlmironNEWNEW v. TOTM5.412.55.51
48 25  Lucas PaquetaWHUWHU at BOUM5.90.65.50
4910   Kelechi IheanachoLEILEI v. WOLF5.91.15.48
50 26  Philip BillingBOUBOU v. WHUM5.21.55.48
51  14 Antonee RobinsonFULFUL v. LEED4.40.55.45
52  15 Ashley YoungAVLAVL at BRED4.30.75.44
5311   Odsonne EdouardCRYCRY v. EVEF5.01.85.44
54 27  Carlos AlcarazSOUSOU at ARSM5.00.05.42
55 28  John McGinnAVLAVL at BREM5.10.65.41
56 29  Jordan AyewCRYCRY v. EVEM5.20.55.39
5712   Neal MaupayEVEEVE at CRYF5.70.55.34
58  16 Timothy CastagneLEILEI v. WOLD4.36.15.32
59 30  Brenden AaronsonLEELEE at FULM5.30.65.31
60  17 Luke ThomasLEILEI v. WOLD3.90.15.31
61 31  Kevin SchadeBREBRE v. AVLM4.90.05.26
6213   Bryan MbeumoBREBRE v. AVLF5.83.65.22
63  18 Aaron HickeyBREBRE v. AVLD4.90.35.19
64  19 Rob HoldingARSARS v. SOUD4.20.15.14
65 32  Matheus NunesWOLWOL at LEIM4.80.15.13
66   2Aaron RamsdaleARSARS v. SOUG4.911.55.11
67  20 Vladimir CoufalWHUWHU at BOUD4.00.75.09
68  21 Adam SmithBOUBOU v. WHUD4.30.25.08
69  22 Rico HenryBREBRE v. AVLD4.63.65.07
70 33  Kiernan Dewsbury-HallLEILEI v. WOLM4.90.55.07
71 34  Joe AriboSOUSOU at ARSM5.00.34.97
72 35  Bruno GuimaraesNEWNEW v. TOTM5.52.94.97
73  23 Fabian ScharNEWNEW v. TOTD5.115.14.96
74  24 Dan BurnNEWNEW v. TOTD4.54.44.90
75 36  Marcus TavernierBOUBOU v. WHUM4.70.24.90
76 37  Anthony GordonNEWNEW v. TOTM5.10.94.89
7714   Taiwo AwoniyiNFONFO at LIVF5.60.44.87
78  25 Tyrick MitchellCRYCRY v. EVED4.40.84.86
79 38  Jordan HendersonLIVLIV v. NFOM5.30.54.86
80 39  Dwight McNeilEVEEVE at CRYM5.10.24.84
81 40  Joe WillockNEWNEW v. TOTM4.71.14.82
8215   Matheus CunhaWOLWOL at LEIF5.30.14.82
83  26 Sven BotmanNEWNEW v. TOTD4.56.24.81
84  27 Kurt ZoumaWHUWHU at BOUD4.41.54.81
85  28 Issa DiopFULFUL v. LEED4.30.34.81
86 41  Thiago AlcantaraLIVLIV v. NFOM5.10.64.78
87  29 Nelson SemedoWOLWOL at LEID5.00.74.77
88  30 Ben MeeBREBRE v. AVLD5.119.14.73
89 42  James Ward-ProwseSOUSOU at ARSM6.35.84.73
90 43  Ryan ChristieBOUBOU v. WHUM5.30.04.72
91  31 Tim ReamFULFUL v. LEED4.62.64.71
92  32 Rasmus KristensenLEELEE at FULD4.70.44.71
93  33 Kenny TeteFULFUL v. LEED4.40.54.70
94  34 Joachim AndersenCRYCRY v. EVED4.51.64.70
95  35 Vitaliy MykolenkoEVEEVE at CRYD4.10.74.69
96 44  Granit XhakaARSARS v. SOUM4.92.64.68
97  36 Thilo KehrerWHUWHU at BOUD4.30.24.68
98 45  Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFONFO at LIVM5.50.54.67
99  37 Ethan PinnockBREBRE v. AVLD4.41.24.66
100 46  Josh DasilvaBREBRE v. AVLM4.13.64.66
101  38 Tyrone MingsAVLAVL at BRED4.611.34.66
102 47  Joao GomesWOLWOL at LEIM4.50.04.65
103   3Bernd LenoFULFUL v. LEEG4.63.64.65
104 48  JoelintonNEWNEW v. TOTM5.91.34.62
10516   Brennan JohnsonNFONFO at LIVF5.72.04.60
106  39 Joel WardCRYCRY v. EVED4.40.24.58
107  40 Marc GuehiCRYCRY v. EVED4.41.94.57
108  41 Ezri KonsaAVLAVL at BRED4.40.74.57
109  42 Craig DawsonWOLWOL at LEID4.80.84.56
110 49  Alex IwobiEVEEVE at CRYM5.01.04.55
111 50  Youri TielemansLEILEI v. WOLM6.11.14.54
112   4Nick PopeNEWNEW v. TOTG5.421.04.54
113  43 Nathan PattersonEVEEVE at CRYD3.92.34.54
114  44 Toti GomesWOLWOL at LEID3.82.04.50
115 51  Mathias JensenBREBRE v. AVLM4.82.74.49
116 52  Thomas ParteyARSARS v. SOUM4.70.44.46
117 53  James GarnerEVEEVE at CRYM4.50.04.46
118  45 Lloyd KellyBOUBOU v. WHUD4.30.54.45
119 54  FabinhoLIVLIV v. NFOM5.20.84.44
120  46 Harry SouttarLEILEI v. WOLD4.50.14.44
121  47 James TarkowskiEVEEVE at CRYD4.24.54.44
122  48 Romain PerraudSOUSOU at ARSD4.10.74.38
123  49 Michael KeaneEVEEVE at CRYD4.20.64.38
124  50 Marcos SenesiBOUBOU v. WHUD4.40.34.38
125 55  Tomas SoucekWHUWHU at BOUM5.00.64.38
126 56  Jeffrey SchluppCRYCRY v. EVEM4.70.14.35
127 57  Theo WalcottSOUSOU at ARSM4.80.04.35
128  51 Caglar SoyuncuLEILEI v. WOLD4.20.24.35
129   5David RayaBREBRE v. AVLG4.916.24.34
130  52 Clement LengletTOTTOT at NEWD4.80.44.34
131  53 Wout FaesLEILEI v. WOLD4.20.24.32
132  54 Max KilmanWOLWOL at LEID4.33.34.25
133 58  Douglas LuizAVLAVL at BREM4.80.74.18
134 59  Declan RiceWHUWHU at BOUM4.73.14.17
135 60  Christian NorgaardBREBRE v. AVLM5.30.24.14
136 61  Harrison ReedFULFUL v. LEEM4.30.74.14
137  55 Eric DierTOTTOT at NEWD5.16.24.12
138  56 Neco WilliamsNFONFO at LIVD3.814.64.11
139  57 Maximilian WoberLEELEE at FULD4.40.04.11
140  58 Cristian RomeroTOTTOT at NEWD4.91.64.11
141  59 Jack StephensBOUBOU v. WHUD4.30.14.09
142  60 Renan LodiNFONFO at LIVD4.30.24.05
143   6Emiliano MartinezAVLAVL at BREG5.07.04.01
144 62  Pierre-Emile HojbjergTOTTOT at NEWM5.42.14.00
145 63  Joao PalhinhaFULFUL v. LEEM4.90.34.00
146 64  Cheick DoucoureCRYCRY v. EVEM5.00.14.00
147  61 Kyle Walker-PetersSOUSOU at ARSD4.40.73.99
148 65  Jefferson LermaBOUBOU v. WHUM4.70.43.99
149 66  Marc RocaLEELEE at FULM4.80.13.99
150 67  Kamaldeen SulemanaSOUSOU at ARSM5.00.03.95
151  62 Robin KochLEELEE at FULD4.50.23.93
152 68  Joe RothwellBOUBOU v. WHUM4.90.03.87
153 69  Wilfred NdidiLEILEI v. WOLM4.80.23.85
154 70  Idrissa GueyeEVEEVE at CRYM4.80.13.75
155 71  Leander DendonckerAVLAVL at BREM4.70.13.72
156 72  Oliver SkippTOTTOT at NEWM4.30.13.69
157 73  Romeo LaviaSOUSOU at ARSM4.50.23.69
158  63 Jan BednarekSOUSOU at ARSD4.20.23.66
159 74  Mario LeminaWOLWOL at LEIM4.50.03.65
160   7Sam JohnstoneCRYCRY v. EVEG4.40.93.62
161 75  DaniloNFONFO at LIVM4.50.03.60
162  64 FelipeNFONFO at LIVD4.50.03.56
163 76  Weston McKennieLEELEE at FULM4.70.03.55
164  65 Armel Bella-KotchapSOUSOU at ARSD4.50.23.52
165  66 Moussa NiakhateNFONFO at LIVD4.30.03.49
166  67 Scott McKennaNFONFO at LIVD4.40.13.47
167   8Lukasz FabianskiWHUWHU at BOUG4.91.13.43
168   9NetoBOUBOU v. WHUG4.50.53.43
169 77  Remo FreulerNFONFO at LIVM4.90.03.35
170   10Daniel IversenLEILEI v. WOLG3.84.23.14
171   11Hugo LlorisTOTTOT at NEWG5.43.32.84
172   12Illan MeslierLEELEE at FULG4.51.92.34
173   13Jordan PickfordEVEEVE at CRYG4.45.82.01
174   14Jose SaWOLWOL at LEIG5.05.51.25
175   15Keylor NavasNFONFO at LIVG4.51.01.25
176   16Gavin BazunuSOUSOU at ARSG4.50.7-0.73

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 32
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 32
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 18
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 18
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, April 18: Napoli Time?
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, April 18: Napoli Time?
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Leeds United vs. Liverpool
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Leeds United vs. Liverpool
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, April 15
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, April 15
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, April 15
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, April 15