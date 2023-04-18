Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32

This article is part of our Fantasy Premier League Rankings series.
Welcome to RotoWire's weekly rankings for the official Fantasy Premier League game. The players for our rankings are pulled straight from the expected XIs found on our lineups page.
MATCHES (ET)
- 3:00 pm: Arsenal vs. Southampton
- 7:30 am: Fulham vs. Leeds United
- 10:00 am: Brentford vs. Aston Villa
- 10:00 am: Crystal Palace vs. Everton
- 10:00 am: Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton
- 10:00 am: Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
- 9:00 am: AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United
- 9:00 am: Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
For detailed stats and odds, check out the
PLAYER RANKINGS
|Overall Rank
|FW Rank
|MID Rank
|DEF Rank
|GK Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matchup
|Pos
|Price
|TSB%
|Pts
|1
|1
|Mohamed Salah
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|M
|12.8
|29.5
|9.68
|2
|1
|Gabriel Jesus
|ARS
|ARS v. SOU
|F
|8.1
|29.6
|8.12
|3
|2
|Gabriel Martinelli
|ARS
|ARS v. SOU
|M
|6.9
|44.5
|7.89
|4
|2
|Diogo Jota
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|F
|8.7
|0.8
|7.77
|5
|1
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|D
|7.3
|20.4
|7.72
|6
|3
|Cody Gakpo
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|M
|7.6
|4.2
|7.60
|7
|4
|Bukayo Saka
|ARS
|ARS v. SOU
|M
|8.6
|40.5
|7.58
|8
|2
|Andrew Robertson
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|D
|6.8
|6.4
|7.28
|9
|5
|Martin Odegaard
|ARS
|ARS v. SOU
|M
|6.7
|29.8
|7.25
|10
|3
|Alexander Isak
|NEW
|NEW v. TOT
|F
|6.7
|6.4
|6.68
|11
|6
|James Maddison
|LEI
|LEI v. WOL
|M
|8.1
|8.4
|6.66
|12
|4
|Carlos Vinicius
|FUL
|FUL v. LEE
|F
|5.4
|0.2
|6.54
|13
|7
|Rodrigo
|LEE
|LEE at FUL
|M
|6.3
|4.1
|6.50
|14
|8
|Son Heung-Min
|TOT
|TOT at NEW
|M
|11.6
|6.7
|6.50
|15
|9
|Harry Wilson
|FUL
|FUL v. LEE
|M
|5.7
|0.1
|6.42
|16
|5
|Ollie Watkins
|AVL
|AVL at BRE
|F
|7.7
|21.9
|6.38
|17
|10
|Said Benrahma
|WHU
|WHU at BOU
|M
|5.5
|1.1
|6.35
|18
|3
|Kieran Trippier
|NEW
|NEW v. TOT
|D
|6.2
|67.7
|6.32
|19
|11
|Luis Sinisterra
|LEE
|LEE at FUL
|M
|6.5
|0.3
|6.31
|20
|6
|Harry Kane
|TOT
|TOT at NEW
|F
|11.7
|38.8
|6.27
|21
|12
|Andreas Pereira
|FUL
|FUL v. LEE
|M
|4.3
|14.1
|6.25
|22
|4
|Kieran Tierney
|ARS
|ARS v. SOU
|D
|4.6
|0.7
|6.22
|23
|5
|Junior Firpo
|LEE
|LEE at FUL
|D
|4.5
|0.1
|6.20
|24
|13
|Jarrod Bowen
|WHU
|WHU at BOU
|M
|8.0
|3.5
|6.16
|25
|14
|Eberechi Eze
|CRY
|CRY v. EVE
|M
|5.5
|5.4
|6.11
|26
|15
|Willian
|FUL
|FUL v. LEE
|M
|5.5
|0.3
|6.10
|27
|6
|Pedro Porro
|TOT
|TOT at NEW
|D
|4.8
|1.1
|6.03
|28
|7
|Ivan Toney
|BRE
|BRE v. AVL
|F
|7.7
|35.7
|6.03
|29
|7
|Ivan Perisic
|TOT
|TOT at NEW
|D
|5.3
|16.2
|6.02
|30
|16
|Jack Harrison
|LEE
|LEE at FUL
|M
|5.7
|2.8
|5.97
|31
|17
|Demarai Gray
|EVE
|EVE at CRY
|M
|5.2
|0.6
|5.94
|32
|8
|Alex Moreno
|AVL
|AVL at BRE
|D
|4.5
|2.2
|5.92
|33
|9
|Virgil van Dijk
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|D
|6.5
|11.7
|5.90
|34
|18
|Emiliano Buendia
|AVL
|AVL at BRE
|M
|5.7
|1.1
|5.90
|35
|19
|Michael Olise
|CRY
|CRY v. EVE
|M
|5.5
|3.5
|5.81
|36
|8
|Michail Antonio
|WHU
|WHU at BOU
|F
|7.0
|1.4
|5.80
|37
|20
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|WOL
|WOL at LEI
|M
|5.7
|0.2
|5.74
|38
|21
|Dejan Kulusevski
|TOT
|TOT at NEW
|M
|7.8
|3.9
|5.73
|39
|22
|Jacob Ramsey
|AVL
|AVL at BRE
|M
|5.2
|1.3
|5.66
|40
|10
|Ben White
|ARS
|ARS v. SOU
|D
|4.9
|15.9
|5.65
|41
|1
|Alisson
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|G
|5.4
|14.8
|5.63
|42
|11
|Aaron Cresswell
|WHU
|WHU at BOU
|D
|4.7
|1.3
|5.61
|43
|9
|Dominic Solanke
|BOU
|BOU v. WHU
|F
|5.5
|2.8
|5.61
|44
|12
|Ibrahima Konate
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|D
|4.8
|0.9
|5.58
|45
|13
|Gabriel
|ARS
|ARS v. SOU
|D
|5.3
|16.2
|5.58
|46
|23
|Pablo Sarabia
|WOL
|WOL at LEI
|M
|5.2
|0.1
|5.53
|47
|24
|Miguel Almiron
|NEW
|NEW v. TOT
|M
|5.4
|12.5
|5.51
|48
|25
|Lucas Paqueta
|WHU
|WHU at BOU
|M
|5.9
|0.6
|5.50
|49
|10
|Kelechi Iheanacho
|LEI
|LEI v. WOL
|F
|5.9
|1.1
|5.48
|50
|26
|Philip Billing
|BOU
|BOU v. WHU
|M
|5.2
|1.5
|5.48
|51
|14
|Antonee Robinson
|FUL
|FUL v. LEE
|D
|4.4
|0.5
|5.45
|52
|15
|Ashley Young
|AVL
|AVL at BRE
|D
|4.3
|0.7
|5.44
|53
|11
|Odsonne Edouard
|CRY
|CRY v. EVE
|F
|5.0
|1.8
|5.44
|54
|27
|Carlos Alcaraz
|SOU
|SOU at ARS
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|5.42
|55
|28
|John McGinn
|AVL
|AVL at BRE
|M
|5.1
|0.6
|5.41
|56
|29
|Jordan Ayew
|CRY
|CRY v. EVE
|M
|5.2
|0.5
|5.39
|57
|12
|Neal Maupay
|EVE
|EVE at CRY
|F
|5.7
|0.5
|5.34
|58
|16
|Timothy Castagne
|LEI
|LEI v. WOL
|D
|4.3
|6.1
|5.32
|59
|30
|Brenden Aaronson
|LEE
|LEE at FUL
|M
|5.3
|0.6
|5.31
|60
|17
|Luke Thomas
|LEI
|LEI v. WOL
|D
|3.9
|0.1
|5.31
|61
|31
|Kevin Schade
|BRE
|BRE v. AVL
|M
|4.9
|0.0
|5.26
|62
|13
|Bryan Mbeumo
|BRE
|BRE v. AVL
|F
|5.8
|3.6
|5.22
|63
|18
|Aaron Hickey
|BRE
|BRE v. AVL
|D
|4.9
|0.3
|5.19
|64
|19
|Rob Holding
|ARS
|ARS v. SOU
|D
|4.2
|0.1
|5.14
|65
|32
|Matheus Nunes
|WOL
|WOL at LEI
|M
|4.8
|0.1
|5.13
|66
|2
|Aaron Ramsdale
|ARS
|ARS v. SOU
|G
|4.9
|11.5
|5.11
|67
|20
|Vladimir Coufal
|WHU
|WHU at BOU
|D
|4.0
|0.7
|5.09
|68
|21
|Adam Smith
|BOU
|BOU v. WHU
|D
|4.3
|0.2
|5.08
|69
|22
|Rico Henry
|BRE
|BRE v. AVL
|D
|4.6
|3.6
|5.07
|70
|33
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|LEI
|LEI v. WOL
|M
|4.9
|0.5
|5.07
|71
|34
|Joe Aribo
|SOU
|SOU at ARS
|M
|5.0
|0.3
|4.97
|72
|35
|Bruno Guimaraes
|NEW
|NEW v. TOT
|M
|5.5
|2.9
|4.97
|73
|23
|Fabian Schar
|NEW
|NEW v. TOT
|D
|5.1
|15.1
|4.96
|74
|24
|Dan Burn
|NEW
|NEW v. TOT
|D
|4.5
|4.4
|4.90
|75
|36
|Marcus Tavernier
|BOU
|BOU v. WHU
|M
|4.7
|0.2
|4.90
|76
|37
|Anthony Gordon
|NEW
|NEW v. TOT
|M
|5.1
|0.9
|4.89
|77
|14
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|F
|5.6
|0.4
|4.87
|78
|25
|Tyrick Mitchell
|CRY
|CRY v. EVE
|D
|4.4
|0.8
|4.86
|79
|38
|Jordan Henderson
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|M
|5.3
|0.5
|4.86
|80
|39
|Dwight McNeil
|EVE
|EVE at CRY
|M
|5.1
|0.2
|4.84
|81
|40
|Joe Willock
|NEW
|NEW v. TOT
|M
|4.7
|1.1
|4.82
|82
|15
|Matheus Cunha
|WOL
|WOL at LEI
|F
|5.3
|0.1
|4.82
|83
|26
|Sven Botman
|NEW
|NEW v. TOT
|D
|4.5
|6.2
|4.81
|84
|27
|Kurt Zouma
|WHU
|WHU at BOU
|D
|4.4
|1.5
|4.81
|85
|28
|Issa Diop
|FUL
|FUL v. LEE
|D
|4.3
|0.3
|4.81
|86
|41
|Thiago Alcantara
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|M
|5.1
|0.6
|4.78
|87
|29
|Nelson Semedo
|WOL
|WOL at LEI
|D
|5.0
|0.7
|4.77
|88
|30
|Ben Mee
|BRE
|BRE v. AVL
|D
|5.1
|19.1
|4.73
|89
|42
|James Ward-Prowse
|SOU
|SOU at ARS
|M
|6.3
|5.8
|4.73
|90
|43
|Ryan Christie
|BOU
|BOU v. WHU
|M
|5.3
|0.0
|4.72
|91
|31
|Tim Ream
|FUL
|FUL v. LEE
|D
|4.6
|2.6
|4.71
|92
|32
|Rasmus Kristensen
|LEE
|LEE at FUL
|D
|4.7
|0.4
|4.71
|93
|33
|Kenny Tete
|FUL
|FUL v. LEE
|D
|4.4
|0.5
|4.70
|94
|34
|Joachim Andersen
|CRY
|CRY v. EVE
|D
|4.5
|1.6
|4.70
|95
|35
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|EVE
|EVE at CRY
|D
|4.1
|0.7
|4.69
|96
|44
|Granit Xhaka
|ARS
|ARS v. SOU
|M
|4.9
|2.6
|4.68
|97
|36
|Thilo Kehrer
|WHU
|WHU at BOU
|D
|4.3
|0.2
|4.68
|98
|45
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|M
|5.5
|0.5
|4.67
|99
|37
|Ethan Pinnock
|BRE
|BRE v. AVL
|D
|4.4
|1.2
|4.66
|100
|46
|Josh Dasilva
|BRE
|BRE v. AVL
|M
|4.1
|3.6
|4.66
|101
|38
|Tyrone Mings
|AVL
|AVL at BRE
|D
|4.6
|11.3
|4.66
|102
|47
|Joao Gomes
|WOL
|WOL at LEI
|M
|4.5
|0.0
|4.65
|103
|3
|Bernd Leno
|FUL
|FUL v. LEE
|G
|4.6
|3.6
|4.65
|104
|48
|Joelinton
|NEW
|NEW v. TOT
|M
|5.9
|1.3
|4.62
|105
|16
|Brennan Johnson
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|F
|5.7
|2.0
|4.60
|106
|39
|Joel Ward
|CRY
|CRY v. EVE
|D
|4.4
|0.2
|4.58
|107
|40
|Marc Guehi
|CRY
|CRY v. EVE
|D
|4.4
|1.9
|4.57
|108
|41
|Ezri Konsa
|AVL
|AVL at BRE
|D
|4.4
|0.7
|4.57
|109
|42
|Craig Dawson
|WOL
|WOL at LEI
|D
|4.8
|0.8
|4.56
|110
|49
|Alex Iwobi
|EVE
|EVE at CRY
|M
|5.0
|1.0
|4.55
|111
|50
|Youri Tielemans
|LEI
|LEI v. WOL
|M
|6.1
|1.1
|4.54
|112
|4
|Nick Pope
|NEW
|NEW v. TOT
|G
|5.4
|21.0
|4.54
|113
|43
|Nathan Patterson
|EVE
|EVE at CRY
|D
|3.9
|2.3
|4.54
|114
|44
|Toti Gomes
|WOL
|WOL at LEI
|D
|3.8
|2.0
|4.50
|115
|51
|Mathias Jensen
|BRE
|BRE v. AVL
|M
|4.8
|2.7
|4.49
|116
|52
|Thomas Partey
|ARS
|ARS v. SOU
|M
|4.7
|0.4
|4.46
|117
|53
|James Garner
|EVE
|EVE at CRY
|M
|4.5
|0.0
|4.46
|118
|45
|Lloyd Kelly
|BOU
|BOU v. WHU
|D
|4.3
|0.5
|4.45
|119
|54
|Fabinho
|LIV
|LIV v. NFO
|M
|5.2
|0.8
|4.44
|120
|46
|Harry Souttar
|LEI
|LEI v. WOL
|D
|4.5
|0.1
|4.44
|121
|47
|James Tarkowski
|EVE
|EVE at CRY
|D
|4.2
|4.5
|4.44
|122
|48
|Romain Perraud
|SOU
|SOU at ARS
|D
|4.1
|0.7
|4.38
|123
|49
|Michael Keane
|EVE
|EVE at CRY
|D
|4.2
|0.6
|4.38
|124
|50
|Marcos Senesi
|BOU
|BOU v. WHU
|D
|4.4
|0.3
|4.38
|125
|55
|Tomas Soucek
|WHU
|WHU at BOU
|M
|5.0
|0.6
|4.38
|126
|56
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|CRY
|CRY v. EVE
|M
|4.7
|0.1
|4.35
|127
|57
|Theo Walcott
|SOU
|SOU at ARS
|M
|4.8
|0.0
|4.35
|128
|51
|Caglar Soyuncu
|LEI
|LEI v. WOL
|D
|4.2
|0.2
|4.35
|129
|5
|David Raya
|BRE
|BRE v. AVL
|G
|4.9
|16.2
|4.34
|130
|52
|Clement Lenglet
|TOT
|TOT at NEW
|D
|4.8
|0.4
|4.34
|131
|53
|Wout Faes
|LEI
|LEI v. WOL
|D
|4.2
|0.2
|4.32
|132
|54
|Max Kilman
|WOL
|WOL at LEI
|D
|4.3
|3.3
|4.25
|133
|58
|Douglas Luiz
|AVL
|AVL at BRE
|M
|4.8
|0.7
|4.18
|134
|59
|Declan Rice
|WHU
|WHU at BOU
|M
|4.7
|3.1
|4.17
|135
|60
|Christian Norgaard
|BRE
|BRE v. AVL
|M
|5.3
|0.2
|4.14
|136
|61
|Harrison Reed
|FUL
|FUL v. LEE
|M
|4.3
|0.7
|4.14
|137
|55
|Eric Dier
|TOT
|TOT at NEW
|D
|5.1
|6.2
|4.12
|138
|56
|Neco Williams
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|D
|3.8
|14.6
|4.11
|139
|57
|Maximilian Wober
|LEE
|LEE at FUL
|D
|4.4
|0.0
|4.11
|140
|58
|Cristian Romero
|TOT
|TOT at NEW
|D
|4.9
|1.6
|4.11
|141
|59
|Jack Stephens
|BOU
|BOU v. WHU
|D
|4.3
|0.1
|4.09
|142
|60
|Renan Lodi
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|D
|4.3
|0.2
|4.05
|143
|6
|Emiliano Martinez
|AVL
|AVL at BRE
|G
|5.0
|7.0
|4.01
|144
|62
|Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|TOT
|TOT at NEW
|M
|5.4
|2.1
|4.00
|145
|63
|Joao Palhinha
|FUL
|FUL v. LEE
|M
|4.9
|0.3
|4.00
|146
|64
|Cheick Doucoure
|CRY
|CRY v. EVE
|M
|5.0
|0.1
|4.00
|147
|61
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|SOU
|SOU at ARS
|D
|4.4
|0.7
|3.99
|148
|65
|Jefferson Lerma
|BOU
|BOU v. WHU
|M
|4.7
|0.4
|3.99
|149
|66
|Marc Roca
|LEE
|LEE at FUL
|M
|4.8
|0.1
|3.99
|150
|67
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|SOU
|SOU at ARS
|M
|5.0
|0.0
|3.95
|151
|62
|Robin Koch
|LEE
|LEE at FUL
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|3.93
|152
|68
|Joe Rothwell
|BOU
|BOU v. WHU
|M
|4.9
|0.0
|3.87
|153
|69
|Wilfred Ndidi
|LEI
|LEI v. WOL
|M
|4.8
|0.2
|3.85
|154
|70
|Idrissa Gueye
|EVE
|EVE at CRY
|M
|4.8
|0.1
|3.75
|155
|71
|Leander Dendoncker
|AVL
|AVL at BRE
|M
|4.7
|0.1
|3.72
|156
|72
|Oliver Skipp
|TOT
|TOT at NEW
|M
|4.3
|0.1
|3.69
|157
|73
|Romeo Lavia
|SOU
|SOU at ARS
|M
|4.5
|0.2
|3.69
|158
|63
|Jan Bednarek
|SOU
|SOU at ARS
|D
|4.2
|0.2
|3.66
|159
|74
|Mario Lemina
|WOL
|WOL at LEI
|M
|4.5
|0.0
|3.65
|160
|7
|Sam Johnstone
|CRY
|CRY v. EVE
|G
|4.4
|0.9
|3.62
|161
|75
|Danilo
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|M
|4.5
|0.0
|3.60
|162
|64
|Felipe
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|D
|4.5
|0.0
|3.56
|163
|76
|Weston McKennie
|LEE
|LEE at FUL
|M
|4.7
|0.0
|3.55
|164
|65
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|SOU
|SOU at ARS
|D
|4.5
|0.2
|3.52
|165
|66
|Moussa Niakhate
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|D
|4.3
|0.0
|3.49
|166
|67
|Scott McKenna
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|D
|4.4
|0.1
|3.47
|167
|8
|Lukasz Fabianski
|WHU
|WHU at BOU
|G
|4.9
|1.1
|3.43
|168
|9
|Neto
|BOU
|BOU v. WHU
|G
|4.5
|0.5
|3.43
|169
|77
|Remo Freuler
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|M
|4.9
|0.0
|3.35
|170
|10
|Daniel Iversen
|LEI
|LEI v. WOL
|G
|3.8
|4.2
|3.14
|171
|11
|Hugo Lloris
|TOT
|TOT at NEW
|G
|5.4
|3.3
|2.84
|172
|12
|Illan Meslier
|LEE
|LEE at FUL
|G
|4.5
|1.9
|2.34
|173
|13
|Jordan Pickford
|EVE
|EVE at CRY
|G
|4.4
|5.8
|2.01
|174
|14
|Jose Sa
|WOL
|WOL at LEI
|G
|5.0
|5.5
|1.25
|175
|15
|Keylor Navas
|NFO
|NFO at LIV
|G
|4.5
|1.0
|1.25
|176
|16
|Gavin Bazunu
|SOU
|SOU at ARS
|G
|4.5
|0.7
|-0.73