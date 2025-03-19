Roman Burki Injury: Set to miss one month

Burki suffered a fractured bone in his left hand during practice on Friday and is set to miss one month of competition, coach Olof Mellberg confirmed in a press conference, St. Louis Today reports. "We're just trying to do as much as we can during this period so he can come back as quickly as possible. But we have to be a little careful also because it is a fracture and any blow to that hand again will be dangerous. Have to be a little bit cautious as well with how we treat him in this period."

