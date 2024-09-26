Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13

This article is part of our Sorare series.

After a hectic stretch of three games in eight days for most teams, I'm back with more diamonds for the upcoming Sorare Game Week. While most teams have a full week of preparation, several teams had huge matches Wednesday.

LAFC defeated Sporting KC in the U.S. Open Cup final (in extra time), Vancouver defeated Toronto in penalties for their third consecutive Canadian Championship, and Columbus fell in penalties to Liga MX champions Club America in the Campeones Cup. With all teams fielding solid XIs, there could be some rotation this weekend that can be exploited.

As we reach the end of the regular season, most teams are down to their final four matches. Some teams will see what they have from youth players, while others are making a final playoff push. DNPs are ever-present at the end of the season, so it's essential to factor in a team's motivation.

Sorare GW 13 // MLS Week 28

Let's start this game week by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to attack the best matchups. Here are the implied odds for each matchup.

Inter Miami 63.65% vs. Charlotte FC Philadelphia Union 53.45% vs. Atlanta United St. Louis City 51.98% vs. Sporting KC Seattle Sounders 51.85% vs. Houston Dynamo CF Montreal 50.88% vs. San Jose Earthquakes Vancouver Whitecaps 49.57% vs. Portland Timbers Minnesota United 48.36% vs. Colorado Rapids Chicago Fire 47.62% vs. Toronto FC FC Cincinnati 47.58% vs. LAFC New England Revolution 46.67% vs. Nashville SC New York Red Bulls 43.91% vs. NYCFC Columbus Crew 41.46% at DC United Austin FC 40.58% vs. Real Salt Lake FC Dallas 40.49% vs. Orlando City

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, September 26. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Goalkeepers

Stefan Frei (SEA) vs. Houston Classic: $3.64 In-Season: $4.95



Frei and Seattle have the highest implied odds for keeping a clean sheet at nearly 40 percent. While Houston will be a playoff team, they'll will be without talisman Hector Herrera. Since Herrera's injury, Houston have scored just one goal across two matches. Seattle are in great form with clean sheets in two of their last three matches. Barring an anomaly like a Seattle red card, Frei should be one of the safer goalkeepers on the slate.

Roman Burki (STL) vs. Sporting KC Classic: $3.90 In-Season: $4.42



While Frei is a relatively safe play, Burki would be my risky upside play. St. Louis City take on Sporting Kansas City in a massive rivalry in its second year in existence. While the matchup has no official name, my favorite is "The Darbecue," which pays homage to both cities' rich barbecue history (editor's note: shouts to Joe's in KC). While there's only been one shutout in the seven matchups, Burki projects well based on his ability to generate an all-around score, even when he concedes. It's been 12 starts since Burki has kept a clean sheet, but in that period, he scored 50-plus points four times with 20-plus AA. The kicker is that Sporting KC played in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday and will have to rotate or have some tired legs (numerous regulars went 120 minutes) in the starting lineup.

Honorable Mention: Jonathan Sirois (MTL) $6.76/$7.54 vs. San Jose; Andre Blake (PHI) $5.59/$8.76 vs. Atlanta; Drake Callender (MIA) $5.46/$8.06 vs. Charlotte; Roman Celentano (CIN) $12.89/$12.89 vs. LAFC

Defenders

Kai Wagner (PHI) vs. Atlanta United Classic: $14.42 In-Season: $16.62



While Kai hasn't shown the peaks he's had in previous seasons, he has been super consistent this season.

Wagner's SorareData graphic showing his starts over the last year.

The lack of peak scores can be attributed to plenty of chances created that aren't being converted. Wagner is still on set pieces and racking up attempted assists, but he's been unlucky with only two assists in his last 13 starts. This matchup with Atlanta is precisely what he needs for an upside performance. With matchups in Orlando, Columbus and home against FC Cincinnati, this will probably be the last Wagner recommendation of the 2024 season.

Jordi Alba (MIA) vs. Charlotte Classic: $8.25 In-Season: $9.29



Alba has been the upside version of Wagner this season, contributing 17 goal involvements in his last 28 starts. With Inter Miami going for the all-time points record, I expect a big showing against Charlotte. Over the last year, Alba has averaged an SO5 score of 65.4 at home, including four straight matches of 75-plus and I expect more of the same Saturday.

Honorable Mention: Yeimar Gomez (SEA) $3.57/$5.98 vs. Houston; Jakob Glesnes (PHI) $1.29/$3.36 vs. Atlanta; Fernando Alvarez (MTL) $0.91 (In-Season Only) vs. San Jose

Midfielders

Marcel Hartel (STL) vs. Sporting KC Classic: $10.84 In-Season: $16.35



Usually, it takes time for players to adjust to the lifestyle and travel that Major League Soccer entails. Not Hartel. In his nine starts since joining St. Louis City, he has seven games of 70-plus SO5 points. I love this matchup against Sporting KC, which will be Hartel's first taste of the rivalry and a fatigued Sporting KC team should have no answer for him.

Carles Gil (NE) vs. Nashville Classic: $9.86 In-Season: $11.79



With so many elite MLS midfielders, choosing just one more to write up was tough. I landed on Gil in a bounce-back spot after the Revolution lost 4-0 to Charlotte. Nashville have been better lately, but most of the team's success has come at home. New England have the home advantage and Gil hasn't scored worse than 66.1 in his last five home starts.

Honorable Mention: Albert Rusnak (SEA) $6.43/$9.09 vs. Houston; Daniel Gazdag (PHI) $4.41/$5.45 vs. Atlanta; Ryan Gauld (VAN) $10.12/$10.12 vs. Portland

Forwards

Jesus Ferreira (DAL) vs. Orlando City Classic: $3.42 In-Season: $4.21



I would've been shocked if you told me in March that I wouldn't write up Ferreira a single time until week 28 in the season. Injuries have been the bane of Ferreira and FC Dallas' season. The good news for card holders is that the schedule to end the season is quite soft. This Orlando matchup is better than you'd think from a team in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando have struggled on the road, especially lately, conceding seven goals in their last two away matches. Dallas then have San Jose (away), Portland (away) and Sporting KC (home) to close the season. For everything we missed out on for FC Dallas and Jesus Ferreira, there should be several good gameweeks of utility to close the year.

Tai Baribo (PHI) vs. Atlanta United Classic: $2.63 In-Season: $5.00



As a Philadelphia Union supporter, I have no clue how this guy didn't see the field when Julian Carranza was in town. Baribo has stepped into the Carranza role and provided a spark to a Philadelphia team that looked dead in the water post-Carranza.

Baribo's recent scores courtesy of Sorare Data

In 20 starts, Baribo has 16 goals with two assists. With Philadelphia's implied team total sitting just above two goals (second highest on the slate), Baribo has a great chance of picking up another goal contribution.

Honorable Mention: Ryan Gauld (VAN) $9.73/$10.00 vs. Portland; Lionel Messi (MIA) $36.56/$43.40 vs. Charlotte; Luis Suarez (MIA) $7.36/$7.36 vs. Charlotte; Cedric Teuchert (STL) $3.18/$6.18 vs. Sporting KC; Santiago Moreno (POR) $6.03/$6.84 at Vancouver

Favorite Lineup

Courtesy of the SorareData Concept Builder

