Roman Celentano News: Makes important saves

Celentano was not tested often against New England on Saturday, but he came up big for the home side. In a 1-0 win, the keeper made two saves, both of which were diving, and one came from inside his own box. The victory was also Celentano's third clean sheet in seven matches this season, tied for second in MLS with several other keepers.