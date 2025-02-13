Romeo Lavia Injury: In the process to come back

Lavia (muscular) is in the process of returning to the squad, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in a press conference. "Romeo is in the process of coming back with us."

Lavia has struggled with injuries this season, which is a significant blow for the team given his key role in defensive midfield and his status as an undisputed starter when fully fit. He is nearing a return to the squad and could be back before the end of the month.