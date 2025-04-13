Romeo Lavia Injury: Remains out Sunday
Lavia (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Sunday's match against Ipswich Town as he has not fully recovered from the setback with his knock.
Lavia suffered a setback with the knock that has limited him to just eight minutes of action since mid-January. He is expected to need additional time to recover as the medical staff is not looking to rush him back in order to prevent further setbacks.
