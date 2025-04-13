Fantasy Soccer
Romeo Lavia Injury: Remains out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Lavia (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Sunday's match against Ipswich Town as he has not fully recovered from the setback with his knock.

Lavia suffered a setback with the knock that has limited him to just eight minutes of action since mid-January. He is expected to need additional time to recover as the medical staff is not looking to rush him back in order to prevent further setbacks.

