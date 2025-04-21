Ryan Sessegnon News: Assist opening goal

Sessegnon assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea. He was injured and subbed out in the 79th minute.

Sessegnon's first half assist helped give Fulham a lead which they could not protect in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea. In addition to his attacking efforts, the defender contributed five tackles(9five won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. Sessegnon has now made three successive starting appearances, scoring once and assisting once over the three-match stretch.