Ryan Sessegnon News: Scores in start

Sessegnon scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton.

Tuesday marked Sessegnon's first start of the 2024-25 Premier League, and he marked the occasion with a goal, his first in EPL action since the league's 2022-23 season. Take out the start, and Sessegnon only has 17 minutes this season, so he is not expected to be a significant contributor down the stretch knowing Fulham's team is mostly healthy as tougher opponents are lined up.