Salvador Rodriguez Morales News: Starting against San Luis

Rodriguez (undisclosed) is in the starting squad for Saturday's trip to San Luis.

Rodriguez has avoided complications after leaving with a slight issue in last weekend's win over Atlas, and he's fit enough to retain the left wing-back position Saturday. Having scored the winning goal against the Foxes, he'll aim to extend his good run of form, although most of his production might come from creative and defensive stats. On the other hand, he now faces more competition for playing time with both Jair Diaz and Mauro Lainez also on the team.