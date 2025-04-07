Sander Berge News: Quiet defensively
Berge had two tackles (two won) in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Liverpool.
Berge made a pair of tackles during Sunday's win, putting in a solid shift in central midfield. The midfielder has been a rock-solid part of the starting XI when fit and available and has started every single Premier League match since returning from injury in mid-January. Berge should continue to play a sizeable role moving forward.
