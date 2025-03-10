Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sandro Ramirez headshot

Sandro Ramirez News: Creates two chances Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Ramirez recorded three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Betis.

Ramirez created two chances in Sunday's match, his fourth match this season with multiple chances created. He also recorded two accurate crosses and took one corner on the attack but failed to take a single shot for the first time since Nov. 3 at Atletico Madrid. He was subbed off in the 73rd minute for Oliver McBurnie.

Sandro Ramirez
Las Palmas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now