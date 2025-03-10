Sandro Ramirez News: Creates two chances Sunday

Ramirez recorded three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Betis.

Ramirez created two chances in Sunday's match, his fourth match this season with multiple chances created. He also recorded two accurate crosses and took one corner on the attack but failed to take a single shot for the first time since Nov. 3 at Atletico Madrid. He was subbed off in the 73rd minute for Oliver McBurnie.