Best Bets for Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 3, 4, 5

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

European competitions continue this weekend including a blockbuster Der Klassiker. Bayern Munich were defeated by lowly Saarbrucken in the DFB Pokal, while Dortmund don't look flawless themselves, scrounging up some unconvincing wins. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid will hope to make the most of a clash with newly-promoted Las Palmas and Inter Milan look to stay at the top of the Serie A table.

Spanish La Liga Best Bets

SGP: Atletico Madrid to beat Las Palmas and 'No' on both teams to score +156

La Liga single-game parlays can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

I considered a single-game parlay of Atleti moneyline and over 2.5 goals, but Las Palmas don't give up a ton of goals, so this may be the safer option. Keeping clean sheets is difficult and while this isn't the same grind-it-out Atleti team of years past, they still have the second-most clean sheets and second-fewest goals allowed in La Liga through their first 10 matches.

Newly-promoted Las Palmas haven't been terrible, but they've only scored eight goals in 11 matches and could still be without starting left winger Sandro Ramirez.

Italian Serie A Best Bets

Inter Milan to beat Atalanta +110

Serie A moneyline bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Inter have been one of my favorite teams to bet in Europe through the opening months, as they've been remarkably consistent. While Atalanta are no pushover and have played well, a matchup between top-four sides with Inter on the road allows a rare chance to bet them at plus money.

Inter have the depth and talent advantage, and are coming into the match with a full complement of players available. They are scoring freely behind a dominant attack featuring Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez, while only conceding five goals through their first 10 league matches. Give me the Serie A title favorites at just over even odds.

Bundesliga Best Bets

Single-game parlay: RB Leipzig moneyline to beat Mainz + Over 2.5 goals +117

Away favorites is the trend of the article this week, as I also considered Leverkusen moneyline with over 2.5 goals at Hoffenheim (-111). You get better odds with this Leipzig bet, though, and I think it's an easier match. This bet has hit in five of Leipzig's nine Bundesliga matches, as they've scored 25 goals. I considered the possibility of Leipzig scoring three goals by themselves, which I think is definitely possible, especially since Mainz have allowed 24 goals in nine matches and just sacked their manager Bo Svensson. This bet hit with ease last week after Leipzig hammered Koln 6-0 and I think things set up similarly Saturday.

If you're looking for some boosts and can't decide which one, check out RotoWire's sportsbook promo codes.

Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich Over 3.5 goals -112

I don't love this bet and came into the week thinking that betting Bayern at -135 was where I would go. I still think Bayern can win, but it's not straightforward since they'll be missing Joshua Kimmich, Matthijs De Ligt, Dayot Upamecano and possibly Leon Goretzka, who is questionable with a hand injury. That's two starting center-backs options and two starting holding midfielders, leaving Konrad Laimer and Kim Min-Jae with everything to do. If all four are out (Kimmich definitely is), I like this to be a goal-filled match, as neither defense would inspire much confidence.

I still think Bayern are better than Dortmund on the whole, so perhaps a straight moneyline bet is the way to go, but the injuries change this match entirely. Bayern are averaging nearly four goals per match, boosted by last week's 8-0 win over Darmstadt, while Dortmund are averaging just over two goals. This could be a fun one from a neutral perspective with the over 4.5 goals at +210 also in play.

Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A Betting Picks

SGP: Atletico Madrid to beat Las Palmas and 'No' on both teams to score +156

Inter Milan to beat Atalanta +110

SGP: RB Leipzig to beat Mainz and Over 2.5 goals +117

Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich Over 3.5 goals -112