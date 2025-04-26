Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Sergio Santos headshot

Sergio Santos News: Fit for substitute role versus SKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Santos (upper leg) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with Sporting Kansas City.

Santos could feature off the bench after leaving the previous game with a slight discomfort. In that case, he'll look to replace Luca Orellano in an attacking position. Despite being in and out of the initial lineup, Santos has managed to contribute one goal and two assists this year, and all of those actions came during his last three appearances.

Sergio Santos
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now