Sergio Santos News: Fit for substitute role versus SKC
Santos (upper leg) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with Sporting Kansas City.
Santos could feature off the bench after leaving the previous game with a slight discomfort. In that case, he'll look to replace Luca Orellano in an attacking position. Despite being in and out of the initial lineup, Santos has managed to contribute one goal and two assists this year, and all of those actions came during his last three appearances.
