Serhou Guirassy News: Hat-trick in elimination game

Guirassy scored three goals to go with six shots (four on goal) in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Barcelona.

With the Dortmund team's back against the wall, Guirassy provided a valiant effort with his first hat-trick and fourth multi-goal of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. The forward will finish it with 13 goals across 14 appearances, and his four assists assure he will finish this UCL campaign with more direct goal contributions than games.