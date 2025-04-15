Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Serhou Guirassy headshot

Serhou Guirassy News: Hat-trick in elimination game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Guirassy scored three goals to go with six shots (four on goal) in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Barcelona.

With the Dortmund team's back against the wall, Guirassy provided a valiant effort with his first hat-trick and fourth multi-goal of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. The forward will finish it with 13 goals across 14 appearances, and his four assists assure he will finish this UCL campaign with more direct goal contributions than games.

Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now