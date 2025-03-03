Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, March 4

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

Only 16 teams remain in the UEFA Champions League. Undoubtedly, the marquee matchup of Tuesday's slate is the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, but teams such as Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa also deserve some attention.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Aston Villa at Club Brugge

Over 2.5 total goals between Club Brugge and Aston Villa +100

Club Brugge are coming off a 1-1 draw against Gent in their most recent Belgian Jupiler Pro League match, but their recent contests have been filled with goals. That draw was the only match out of their previous five that didn't end with more than two total goals, and an end-to-end contest can't be ruled out with nine of their last 10 finishing with both teams scoring.

Brugge secured a 1-0 win when these two teams met in the league phase, but Villa are a more potent attacking team now following the addition of players such as Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford. Given that three of Villa's last four have also witnessed more than two total goals, expect that trend to continue Tuesday.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Lille at Borussia Dortmund

Serhou Guirassy to score anytime +120

Guirassy has been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe this season and is the top scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals, a tally he could've bolstered hadn't he missed a penalty against Sporting CP in his most recent appearance. He's been on a tear in recent games with five goals over his last two Bundesliga appearances, and he should find plenty of chances to score against a Lille side that has been struggling defensively.

The Ligue 1 club is coming off a 4-1 loss to PSG and has dropped three of its last five competitive matches. At a minimum, Guirassy should get opportunities to find the back of the net in this matchup.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Arsenal at PSV Eindhoven

SGP: Both teams to score 'Yes' and over 2.5 total goals +130

PSV Eindhoven have lost ground on the title race for the Eredivisie following their recent results, taking three points from their last four in league play. Most recently, they suffered back-to-back defeats against Go Ahead Eagles (one in the KNVB Cup) and drew at home against FC Utrecht. Back eight points in the league, they should probably focus entirely on the Champions League, though facing Arsenal isn't exactly the best matchup.

The Dutch giants have avoided defeat in their previous two home matches against the Gunners (W1, D1), both taking place in the past three years. Eight of PSV's last 10 home games in all competitions have seen both teams scoring, including their last two in the UCL, and eight of those have also witnessed three or more total goals. Expect another goal-filled match Tuesday, as PSV will play with the urgency of having to secure a positive result, while Arsenal could take advantage of the opening the Eredivisie side might leave at the back.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Atletico Madrid at Real Madrid

Both teams to score Yes -125

Real Madrid are coming off a shocking 2-1 loss to Real Betis the last time out, but Carlo Ancelotti's team shouldn't be judged by what they do domestically ahead of a European contest. After all, Los Merengues tend to thrive on the biggest stage. Atletico

Madrid have been their nemesis, though, with each of their last five head-to-head meetings in all competitions ending in a draw. The previous three have ended with a 1-1 score and the last nine meetings have witnessed both teams scoring. This tie has all the makings of being a match that will go down to the wire, and it wouldn't be surprising if that outcome happened once again.

