Shamar Nicholson News: Involved in three goals in win

Nicholson scored one goal and assisted twice from one shot and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-2 win against Pumas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Nicholson shook off all the pressure of a three-game scoreless streak by generating the final passes for both of his team's early goals and notching his own with a right-footed shot in the 37th minute against the UNAM side. He has been very active in the last four games, playing practically all the time despite being part of a squad characterized by constant rotations. He'll look to take advantage of the momentum to stay productive in a lone center-forward spot.