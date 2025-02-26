Fantasy Soccer
Shamar Nicholson headshot

Shamar Nicholson News: Involved in three goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Nicholson scored one goal and assisted twice from one shot and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-2 win against Pumas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Nicholson shook off all the pressure of a three-game scoreless streak by generating the final passes for both of his team's early goals and notching his own with a right-footed shot in the 37th minute against the UNAM side. He has been very active in the last four games, playing practically all the time despite being part of a squad characterized by constant rotations. He'll look to take advantage of the momentum to stay productive in a lone center-forward spot.

Shamar Nicholson
Club Tijuana
More Stats & News
