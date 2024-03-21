CONCACAF Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for USA vs. Jamaica

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Sports betting is LIVE in North Carolina! Bettors across the Tar Heel state are ready to seize the opportunity to enjoy a variety of generous North Carolina sports betting promos that you can use to bet on popular sports betting markets available on the best North Carolina sportsbooks. With North Carolina sports betting officially live as of March 11, 2024, bettors are encouraged to stay informed about the ongoing promotions to enhance their sports betting experience and maximize their potential winnings using bonus bets.

Best Bets for United States vs. Jamaica

The USMNT come into this match as massive favorites, jumping from -520 on Wednesday to -800 as of the writing of this article, likely due to a couple Jamaican injuries. While the red, white and blue are in subpar form with two wins and three losses in their last five matches, on paper they have more than enough talent to support those odds.

Jamaica squeaked past Canada in the quarter-finals, winning on away goals. Jamaica have utilized some dual nationalities in recent years to pull the likes of Bobby Decordova-Reid and Michail Antonio from England to play alongside MLS standouts such as Andre Blake and Cory Burke. However, in addition to missing Antonio due to injury, the Reggae Boyz will be without leading scorer Shamar Nicholson and Demarai Gray through suspension, while Ethan Pinnock is injured and Leon Bailey wasn't selected.

The only way to use the moneyline is to put it into a same-game parlay.

Both Teams to Score 'Yes' +124

Despite the massive moneyline and that the USMNT have a more well-known set of players, I'm not convinced they'll keep a clean sheet. Jamaica possess enough firepower up top to put a goal away even in a defeat. I'm taking a leap of faith that Burke or a teammate will find the back of the net, with Burke hardly having played this season for the Red Bulls. He's not in the best form, but Jamaica put four goals past Canada in the quarter-final. Of course, three of them were scored by the suspended Nicholson. Clean sheets are hard to come by as well and while the USMNT has posted two shutouts in their last four matches, I'm leaning that they win his match, but concede in the process.

USA Halftime/Full Time Result -110

The rest of these bets will back a USMNT onslaught as I expect them to have too much quality for Jamaica. Christian Pulisic has scored in four straight matches for Milan, while Folarin Balogun has a goal in one of his last three starts at Monaco. Pulisic is the star man for his country and with a role on penalties, his +200 goal odds seem solid.

This bet seems a little riskier in comparison to Pulisic's goal odds despite being shorter odds. I feel quite confident about the USA advancing into the Nations League final, though. The halftime lead is harder to predict, though the USA figure to be amped up for the semi-final with a healthier and more complete team.

SGP: USA to win and Over 2.5 Goals +101

The only way to use the moneyline is to put it into a same-game parlay and this is the one that makes the most sense for me. I think both teams will score and that the USMNT will come out as victors, so getting the moneyline parlayed with over 2.5 goals at just over even odds seems like a no brainer. The USA have played in just one game that finished under 2.5 goals over their last seven and they won four of those matches. I also think it's possible that the USMNT could cover the over on their own, which would be nice.

USA vs. Jamaica Betting Picks

Both Teams to Score Yes +124

USA Halftime/Fulltime Result -110

SGP: USA to win and Over 2.5 Goals = +101