Shaq Moore News: Four crosses from defense
Moore registered four crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlanta United.
Moore had a decent impact Saturday, tying his match-high for crosses this season with four. He would also see some solid work in the defense with his one interception, a clearance and two tackles won. He has yet to miss a start this season, starting in all seven appearances.
