Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Simon Adingra headshot

Simon Adingra News: Six shots, two on goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Adingra generated six shots (two on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Adingra unleashed a season-high six shots and landed his first shots on target in five league outings. His two shots on target also marked a new season high. He was also effective with the cross, tying his season high with five crosses and setting a season high with three accurate crosses. On the other end, he recorded his first tackles won in seven league appearances.

Simon Adingra
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now