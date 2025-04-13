Simon Adingra News: Six shots, two on goal
Adingra generated six shots (two on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Leicester City.
Adingra unleashed a season-high six shots and landed his first shots on target in five league outings. His two shots on target also marked a new season high. He was also effective with the cross, tying his season high with five crosses and setting a season high with three accurate crosses. On the other end, he recorded his first tackles won in seven league appearances.
