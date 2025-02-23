Simon Becher News: Five shots, no goal

Becher registered five shots (three on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Colorado Rapids.

Becher saw the start and 81 minutes of play in the opener Saturday, appearing to have a possible starting role after starting in six of his nine appearances last season. He was solid when on the field, firing in five shots but not finding the back of the net. He did see four goals in nine appearances last season and will look to find his first soon.