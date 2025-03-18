Tai Baribo Injury: Serving with Israel
Baribo has been selected to serve with the Israeli national team and is out for Saturday's match against St. Louis.
Baribo will be out over the weekend, as he has departed the club to take on international duties. This will leave him out a match and force a change, with Chris Donavan as a possible replacement. He will look to return against Miami on March 29 if he returns to the States immediately following his service.
