Taiwo Awoniyi Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Awoniyi (hamstring) did not feature in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa after suffering an injury in their previous match, coach Nuno Espirito Santo revealed in a press conference, per the Nottingham Post. "He felt his hamstring in the game. When I spoke to you on Thursday, I already knew. I am sorry I didn't tell you. We are going to have to assess day by day, him and Chris, to see if they can help us in the next one."

woniyi will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine his availability for Saturday's clash against Everton after suffering a hamstring injury in the game against Manchester United. If he is unable to feature and Chris Wood (hip) remains sidelined, Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to start higher up the pitch again for the clash against the Toffees.