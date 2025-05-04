Takefusa Kubo News: Two shots and crosses
Kubo had two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Athletic.
Between March and April, Kubo logged nine shots, but none of them were on goal. This means that with Kubo's lone shot on goal Sunday, he recorded his first on-target shot since February. In terms of crosses, Sunday marked the third time in four games for which he logged multiple.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now