Asano scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Espanyol.

Asano scored the 1-1 equalizer in the 65th minute with his second goal in the campaign. The midfielder also led Mallorca with a season-high six shots in the match. That was his fifth start in a row and 10th overall in 17 appearances.